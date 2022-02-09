Bear Henry was found alive and well after not being seen since being reported missing on Nov. 27. (Screenshot courtesy of Klasom Satlt’xw Losah Facebook)

Bear Henry was found alive and well after not being seen since being reported missing on Nov. 27. (Screenshot courtesy of Klasom Satlt’xw Losah Facebook)

Bear Henry walks safely out of the B.C bush 3 months after being reported missing

Henry hadn’t been seen since Nov. 27 in the Lake Cowichan area

Bear Henry has been found safe and alive after three months living in the bush.

Henry, a 37-year-old Indigenous person, went missing on Nov. 27 and had been last seen in the Lake Cowichan area driving their van toward the Fairy Creek area, remote site of a high-profile logging standoff. There had been no sightings of Henry since, with a candlelit vigil held in Victoria in January in the hopes they would be found safe.

In a Facebook live video taken at a restaurant, Henry said they had been living in the bush for three months, when they walked to where their van was parked, a journey which took two days. Henry then found a road and flagged down two truckers.

“I asked them what day it was and they said February 9, and I was like ‘I’ve been here for three months?’” Henry says in the video. “I told them, ‘I don’t have any backcountry experience’ and they said, ‘I think you do now.’”

Black Press reached out to someone close to the family, who said Henry was with their family and not answering questions at this time.

