BCCDC: Rural Abbotsford, North Chilliwack most COVID-infected areas in Lower Mainland

New cases remain high in both cities; Fraser Health has 149 currently hospitalized, 47 in ICUs

A map showing the daily rate of infection per 100,000 by health area in the Lower Mainland. North Chilliwack had the highest at 38, followed by Rural Abbotsford at 35.

Rural Abbotsford and North Chilliwack are the most infectious areas in the Lower Mainland, continuing the previous week’s trend, according to BCCDC’s latest data release (Oct. 19 to 25).

An average of 27 daily cases per 100,000 were recorded in Abbotsford, while 31 were recorded in Chilliwack. Rural Abbotsford averaged 35 per 100,000 daily, and North Chilliwack averaged 38 per 100,000.

Chilliwack’s case rates did not decrease from the previous, while Abbotsford’s ticked down slightly (decrease from 29 per 100,000).

Hope recorded 24 daily cases per 100,000 (decrease from 29), Mission recorded 17 (decrease from 19), and Agassiz/Harrison recorded nine (increase from five).

With the exception of Agassiz/Harrison, the average daily infection rates per capita in the Fraser east remain significantly higher than the rest of the Lower Mainland.

Public-test positivity was highest in Abbotsford at 12 percent (doubling the provincial average), followed by Hope at 11 per cent, Chilliwack at 10 per cent, and Mission at 9 per cent.

Fraser Health currently counts 2,044 total active COVID cases, including 149 people in hospital and 47 in ICUs.

Abbotsford had the highest vaccination coverage, with 87 per cent of the eligible population having received their first dose (81 per cent fully vaccinated), followed by Agassiz/Harrison at 84 per cent (78), Mission at 81 per cent (75) Chilliwack at 80 per cent (74), and Hope at 77 per cent (71).

Vaccination rates continue to trend up by a percentage point every week. The total first-dose coverage across B.C. is 89 per cent as of Oct. 21 (83 per cent are fully vaccinated).

From Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, Unvaccinated people accounted for 67 per cent of new cases, and 79 per cent of of new hospitalizations.

Based on data over the previous four weeks, you are nine times more likely to catch COVID, 43 times more likely to be hospitalized and 36 times more likely to die.

RELATED: Last week’s data story

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Valley