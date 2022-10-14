BC SPCA slashes fees as facilities bursting

Have you been considering adopting an animal?

The BC SPCA is making you an offer you might not be able to refuse.

The agency is offering 50-per-cent off adoption fees for all animals – including horses and other farm animals – from Oct. 15 to 29 to help free up space in its locations for incoming animals who urgently need help.

“We have so many animals in our care who are looking for loving homes,” said Adrienne McBride, BC SPCA’s senior director of Community Animals Centre, in a news release. “In addition to finding families for these amazing pets, we want to make sure we have space open in our facilities and our foster homes for other animals who need a warm, safe place to stay as the colder weather approaches.”

Each year, the BC SPCA rescues thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, rabbits, small animals, horses, pigs, goats and other farm animals.

“If you have been thinking about adopting a pet and giving them the loving home they deserve, we encourage you to act now and take advantage of this promotion,” said McBride.

If you are interested in adopting a new best friend, you can view all of the animals currently available for adoption across B.C. at spca.bc.ca/adopt or visit your nearest BC SPCA Community Animal Centre during regular hours.

