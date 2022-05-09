BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries will charge a 2.5 per cent fuel surcharge come June 1. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

Gas hit $2.229 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver May 8

BC Ferries is increasing its fuel surcharge once again following another record-breaking hike in gas prices over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The transportation company announced Monday (May 9), its surcharge will be jumping from one to 2.5 per cent come June 1.

On Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island routes, it will amount to a 45 cent increase on an adult passenger ticket, and a $2.00 increase on a vehicle and driver. On inter-island routes, the same tickets will increase 25 cents and $1.05, respectively.

The increase will also impact trips where a surcharge has previously not been in place, including Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy to Central Coast routes.

BC Ferries has used a fuel surcharge/rebate system for the last 18 years to help manage major changes in fuel prices. It said it is working toward electric ferries in the future once shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

Its Monday announcement follows a weekend gas hike to $2.229 per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations, and a prediction by analysts that it could climb even higher.

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBritish ColumbiaGas prices

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Research shows grizzly bears and wolves avoid towns, trails in Alberta’s Bow Valley
Next story
Mother, stepfather charged in death of 6-year-old Port Alberni boy

Just Posted

The 2022 Provincial Mountain Bike Championships return to Abbotsford’s Glenridge Acres Farm later this month. (Photo Credit: Filip Funk Photography)
Provincial Mountain Bike Championships returning to Abbotsford later this month

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chilliwack instructor says fatal plane crash pilot reported for improper registration

Looking out over the Fraser Valley from Chipmunk Ridge from the proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort. (BVMR)
Proponents of Chilliwack’s ambitious ski resort project forge ahead

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull (left) and assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, as well as the rest of the staff, will return behind the bench for the team in 2022-23. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull reflects on inaugural season