BC Ferries passengers facing multi-sailing waits between Victoria, Vancouver

BC Ferries is already facing multi-sailing waits ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

On Wednesday, BC Ferries announced the cancellation of eight daily sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen from June 28 to July 3, due to mechanical issues with the Coastal Celebration. The vessel will be out of the rotation for the long weekend, resulting in the cancelled sailings. All of the reservations made for those sailings have been moved to other vessels but BC Ferries warned travellers without bookings to expect long lineups and encouraged passengers to walk on.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, BC Ferries was ticketing standby traffic from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay with 20 per cent of deck space available on the 10 a.m. sailing. By 8:15 a.m., BC Ferries was ticketing for the 11 a.m. sailing on that route, with the 1, 2, and 5 p.m. sailings all listed as full. Friday morning didn’t look much better with the 6 a.m. sailing already listed as full.

Travellers leaving the Island are facing similar waits. Passengers arriving at Swartz Bay shortly after 8 a.m. were facing full morning sailings with BC Ferries ticketing for the 1 p.m. sailing. The 4 and 8 p.m. sailings were also listed as full at that time.

For current conditions, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

