BC Ferries cancels morning sailings between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen

Sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island are running behind after morning cancellations due to mechanical difficulty.

The 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was cancelled Friday morning. The 9 a.m. sailing was delayed and left about 30 minutes behind schedule. The 11 a.m. sailing is full with the noon sitting at about 28 per cent available as of 9:45 a.m.

On the mainland, the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was a few minutes late heading towards Swartz Bay with the 9 a.m. sailing cancelled. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings are full with the 2 p.m. sitting at 74 per cent available.

For more information on current sailing conditions, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

