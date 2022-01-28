A tower controller keeps an eye on her screens and vehicle traffic at the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings between Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen

Mechanical difficulty causing delays

Sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island are running behind after morning cancellations due to mechanical difficulty.

The 7 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was cancelled Friday morning. The 9 a.m. sailing was delayed and left about 30 minutes behind schedule. The 11 a.m. sailing is full with the noon sitting at about 28 per cent available as of 9:45 a.m.

On the mainland, the 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was a few minutes late heading towards Swartz Bay with the 9 a.m. sailing cancelled. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings are full with the 2 p.m. sitting at 74 per cent available.

For more information on current sailing conditions, go to bcferries.com/current-conditions.

