B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trio of Abbotsford students share positive stories of their Indigenous support program
Next story
Surrey Police Service officer stabbed during arrest

Just Posted

Madison Henry, an Indigenous support worker at Chief Dan George middle school in Abbotsford, shows the board of education via Zoom a medicine wheel project her students are completing. (Screenshot)
Trio of Abbotsford students share positive stories of their Indigenous support program

City council has approved a light-up bench for the inside of Abbotsford Community Library in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, which is covering the initial costs.
Light-up bench approved for inside of Abbotsford Community Library

Children are affected by the military actions in Ukraine, and here in Abbotsford. In this image, children and their companions from an orphanage in Odesa, Ukraine, wait for room allocation after their arrival at a hotel in Berlin, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)
Abbotsford School District offers help with navigating the news for children

Madison Willoughby, Braedon Grover Sunnes and Tahlia Wine will star in Trinity Western University’s upcoming musical production of Bright Star. (Jef Gibbons/ Submitted)
Abbotsford-based student set to lead in bluegrass musical production at TWU