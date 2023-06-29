B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has been encouraging seniors to consider using the deferral program, saying it can provide “meaningful cost relief.” (Trevor Crawley/Black Press)

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has been encouraging seniors to consider using the deferral program, saying it can provide “meaningful cost relief.” (Trevor Crawley/Black Press)

B.C. seniors advocate urges those eligible to defer 2023 property taxes

The province is encouraging residents 55+ to use its deferral program amid rising living costs

B.C.’s seniors are being encouraged to consider deferring their 2023 property taxes amid rising costs of living and aging in the province.

Nearly half of the seniors in the province live on incomes that are below minimum wage, according to B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

The province’s property tax deferral program allows homeowners 55 years of age and older to defer some or all of their yearly property taxes. Once a request is granted, the province pays the tax to the government on behalf of the applicant, and any deferred taxes are used to repay the province upon selling the home.

In the last five years, the number of seniors in B.C. using food banks increased 78 per cent and 84 per cent of seniors reported that they have run out of money to buy food at times, according to a systemic review of conditions for British Columbia’s seniors conducted by Mackenzie last year.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors – and parents – skipping meals as ‘sticker shock’ from food inflation hits

Seniors who defer their taxes can save up to $500 per month—money that can go towards other essentials like medications or other personal necessities, Mackenzie said.

Should a homeowner choose to apply, the province said in a press release the best time to do so is after receiving a tax notice, but before the taxes are due to avoid incurring any late penalties.

The application to defer property tax can be found on the B.C. government website under ‘annual property tax forms.’

Property taxestaxes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One man dead after police shooting at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope
Next story
Man dead, woman injured in Lower Mainland home invasion

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove