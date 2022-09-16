A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s five remaining ‘wildfires of note’ see rain, cooler temperatures

Weather conditions helping firefighters battle blazes

Cool, showery weather is helping wildfire crews make progress on the five highly visible or potentially damaging wildfires currently burning in British Columbia.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has lifted all evacuation alerts posted earlier this month for an area of Fry Creek, Birchdale and Johnsons Landing on the east shore of Kootenay Lake, north of Nelson.

It says the nine-square kilometre, lightning-caused wildfire sparked on Aug. 25 remains active but is no longer threatening those communities as the showers are expected to keep fire behaviour low.

Rain in southwest B.C. also dampened the two wildfires east and southwest of Hope, including the five-square kilometre blaze that affected eastbound traffic on Highway 1, and the BC Wildfire Service says both fires are now ranked as “being held,” meaning neither is likely to spread.

Showers in B.C.’s northeast are forecast over the roughly 300-square kilometre blaze that continues to threaten a major hydroelectric dam and force evacuation of the entire Peace River community of Hudson’s Hope.

That wildfire and another southeast of Tumbler Ridge which is also uncontained, are likely to respond to the rain and cooler temperatures, although the wildfire service says gusty winds have complicated firefighting efforts on the flank of the fire farthest from Hudson’s Hope.

RELATED: Air quality improving, but varying degrees of smoke to remain in much of B.C.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elections BC issues reminder on expense, ad rules ahead of campaign period start date
Next story
B.C. Liberal leader promises increased housing supply, regional mental health centres

Just Posted

The Mt. Lehman Fall Fair includes live music, as well as games, rides, a craft market, a car show and more. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Mt. Lehman Fall Fair in Abbotsford includes car show, rides and more

Youth Unlimited in Abbotsford unveiled its new mobile drop-in centre on Saturday in the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Youth Unlimited in Abbotsford unveils mobile drop-in centre

As of this morning (Sept. 15) the Flood Falls Trail wildfire is being held and is no longer considered a fire of note, according to BC Wildfire Service. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
Flood Falls Trail wildfire no longer out of control according to BC Wildfire Service

RAD Torque Systems in Abbotsford held a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday (Sept. 15) for its new manufacturing facility on Marshall Road. Pictured are (from left) Darien Provost, technical sales support; Dan Provost, president and founder: and deputy mayor Ross Siemens. (Submitted photo)
RAD Torque opens new manufacturing facility in Abbotsford