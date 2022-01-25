A B.C. COVID-19 testing station on Oct. 8. (Fraser Health photo)

A B.C. COVID-19 testing station on Oct. 8. (Fraser Health photo)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections level at 1,446 for Tuesday, one death

Hospitalization also stable, up to 144 people in ICU

B.C. public health teams reported 1,446 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, similar to Monday’s total, with 985 people in hospital with active infections, up just one in the past 24 hours.

There was one new death attributed to the coronavirus, and for the first time since the Omicron variant began spreading rapidly across the province, there were no new outbreaks declared in the health care system on Jan. 25. There are 144 people in intensive care with active infections, up from 129 in the past 24 hours.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Man arrested in sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff
Next story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown

Just Posted

,,,,,
The Jar Bar cake vending machine arrives in Abbotsford

,,,,,
Abbotsford’s Stacey Irwin rises to role of Abbotsford Airshow board chair

Chilliwack RCMP are hoping someone can identify this man who allegedly threatened another driver with a hammer during a road rage incident. (RCMP handout)
Hammer wielded during alleged Chilliwack road rage incident

Saada Mohammed, a harm reduction worker with Lookout Health and Housing Society, at the new mobile overdose-prevention service in Abbotsford. (Photo: Fraser Health)
New mobile service in Abbotsford monitors drug use to prevent overdoses and death