B.C.’s COVID-19 infections level at 1,446 for Tuesday, one death

B.C. public health teams reported 1,446 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, similar to Monday’s total, with 985 people in hospital with active infections, up just one in the past 24 hours.

There was one new death attributed to the coronavirus, and for the first time since the Omicron variant began spreading rapidly across the province, there were no new outbreaks declared in the health care system on Jan. 25. There are 144 people in intensive care with active infections, up from 129 in the past 24 hours.

more to come…

