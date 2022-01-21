Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, to Jan. 19, 2022. Seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, to Jan. 19, 2022. Seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. reports 2,364 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Friday

Hospital, intensive care cases still rising

B.C. health authorities recorded 2,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with the number of hospital patients with active infections continuing to rise.

There are 924 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 21, up from 891 in the past 24 hours, with 130 of the patients in intensive care, up from 119. There have been nine more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, four in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal and one on Vancouver Island.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Pinegrove Care Centre, Mariposa Gardens (Interior Health), Echo Village, Mount St. Mary Hospital, and Arrowsmith Lodge (Island Health). The outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens (Fraser Health) has been declared over, for a total of 62 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Omicron may be peaking, but not done with us yet: Dr. Tam

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 hospital admissions slowing, tests show

New and active cases for Jan. 21 by region:

• 686 new cases in Fraser Health, 15,768 active

• 499 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 8,121 active

• 655 new cases in Interior Health, 6,490 active

• 190 new cases in Northern Health, 1,581 active

• 334 new cases in Island Health, 2,024 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Use Promo Code 3JAN

Try Our All Access Premium - Digital Subscription For $1.00 A Month For The First Three Months

1.24¢/wk

Premium

What you'll enjoy!

  • Unlimited Digital Stories
  • Crosswords And Puzzles
  • One Bonus Subscription
  • News Alerts
Subscribe Today
Previous story
Enbridge purchases Northwest B.C. pipeline from Chevron, Woodside
Next story
12 catalytic converters found in stolen vehicle after driver flees from Abbotsford to Langley

Just Posted

Abbotsford News readers can now nominate their Heroes in Education.
Nomination deadline looming for Abbotsford Hero in Education awards

Among the items police discovered in a stolen vehicle that fled from Abbotsford to Langley on Thursday (Jan. 20) were 12 catalytic converters. (PHOTO: Abbotsford Police Department)
12 catalytic converters found in stolen vehicle after driver flees from Abbotsford to Langley

Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Apparel company donates $200,000 worth of gear to first responders in Fraser Valley flood zones

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod (shown here competing with Team BC) was selected as part of Team Canada at the U18 IIHF women’s world championships. (Instagram photo)
Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod selected to wear Team Canada colours