B.C. records 3,223 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, more in ICU

Vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt opens on Jan. 7. B.C. health authorities are reopening community vaccination centres as booster shots and vaccination for children aged 5-11 continue. (Bailey Moreton/Goldstream News)

B.C. public health teams recorded 3,223 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, from almost 15,000 test results completed in the past 24 hours.

There are 324 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 6, up by five in the past 24 hours, and 90 of those patients in critical care, up by seven. There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,430 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

