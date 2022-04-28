Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Committee wants mental health supports as part of 9-1-1

B.C.’s patchwork of RCMP and municipal police forces should “transition to a new B.C. provincial police service,” amalgamating police services on a regional basis, an all-party committee of MLAs recommends.

After hundreds of submissions, the committee recommended a significant increase in mental health services, integrated into the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system.

“Police have become the default first responders to mental health and other complex social issues due to a lack of alternatives and supports,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, deputy chair, said as the report was tabled in the B.C. legislature April 28. “Significant investments into a continuum of response, as well as increased co-ordination and integration across sectors, are needed.”

The committee also recommends a single civilian oversight system for police.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
B.C. introducing rights advisors for people involuntarily admitted under Mental Health Act

Just Posted

The Fraserglen Golf Course and Training Centre driving range was struck by disaster again during the historic flood of November 2021. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford’s Fraserglen Golf Course recovering from historic flood

Defence Jack Rathbone mans the point for the Abbotsford Canucks during the power play in Tuesday’s (April 26) game against the Bakersfield Condors. Rathbone was recently named to the AHL’s all-rookie team. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone named to AHL all-rookie team

Mike Armstrong addresses White Rock council in 2012 about making the city more dog-friendly. This week, he and his wife were ordered by a BC Supreme Court judge to pay $52,500 in commission on properties that were listed for sale but never sold. (File photo)
White Rock couple ordered to pay $52,500 commission – despite failed sale of Mission-area properties

Members of the Sardis Secondary junior drumline rehearse at the school on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in preparation for the upcoming provincial championships which Sardis will be hosting. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sardis Secondary to host B.C. drumline championships in Chilliwack