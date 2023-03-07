Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. (RCMP handout photo)

B.C. man wanted on 32 charges, including escape, assault and theft

Chad Meszarosi was lasted spotted in the Central Kootenays

A search remains ongoing for a man wanted on 32 different charges, according to Creston RCMP.

Police say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is wanted for a wide range of charges that include breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter and theft.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston Detachment,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Chad Meszarosi is described as a Caucasian male standing at five foot nine (175cm), and approximately 180 pounds. He has a stocky build, who is unshaven with brown hair, according to a police description.

Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays but is known to travel throughout the Interior of BC.

He was last arrested in December, following investigation into a Creston break and enter at a local business.

According to B.C.’s court record system, Meszarosi has 48 criminal files, dating back to 2003.

If anyone spots Meszarosi, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Creston ValleyCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at March 3, 1923
Next story
Abbotsford’s current school year budget to be approved at $247 million

Just Posted

Danila Klimovich and the Abbotsford Canucks muscled their way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday (March 8). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn 3-2 overtime win over Manitoba Moose

Volunteers haul trash up a steep incline from a Sweltzer Creek homeless camp under the Vedder River bridge on Jan. 29, 2023. (Streams Foundations Canada)
Provincial government creates abandoned-camp cleanup fund for Chilliwack River Valley

The Strive: Try It sports event occurs in Abbotsford on Monday (March 13).
Strive: Try It sports event debuts in Abbotsford on Monday

The Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club on Sunday (March 12).
Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club