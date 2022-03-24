B.C. man accused of hacking man with machete then driving him to the hospital

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning after a man was struck with a machete in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park, then driven to Royal Jubilee Hospital by his alleged assaulter, who police say was known to him.

Victoria police officers arrived at the hospital just after 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 24) after getting a call about the victim, who had severe and potentially life-altering injures to his arm. Other officers found a crime scene near the petting zoo in the park during their investigation and the K-9, major crime and forensic identification units were also involved in the response.

Shortly after police arrived at hospital and interviewed the victim, the suspect returned and was arrested and taken to VicPD cells. The suspect remained in custody as of late afternoon Thursday and the victim was undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

