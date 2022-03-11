(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
Abbotsford businesses put their Ukraine support on display
Next story
Net Zero Waste Abbotsford will appeal environment penalties, says CEO

Just Posted

Net Zero Waste Abbotsford is facing possible penalties for alleged non-compliance issues under the Environmental Management Act. (PHOTO: Net Zero Waste Abbotsford)
Net Zero Waste Abbotsford will appeal environment penalties, says CEO

Artist Cathy Terepocki has created handmade clay pins to support the Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The pins are available on her website and at Bureaux Modern Mercantile in Abbotsford. (Cathy Terepocki image)
Abbotsford businesses put their Ukraine support on display

Masks are no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Masks no longer required for Abbotsford Canucks home games

The Sts’ailes flag is a permanent installation beside the Harrison, B.C. and Canadian flags. (File photo)
Sts’ailes, provincial government reach major reconciliation agreement