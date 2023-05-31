B.C. government pledges additional $25 million for coastal cleanup

The B.C. government will invest an additional $25 million into its Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund. The announcement was made May 30 at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park near Parksville. Left to right: Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, George Heyman, Minister of Environment, MLA Aman Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment, Paul Kariya, Senior Policy Advisor at Coast First Nations-Great Bear Initiative and Joshua Charleson, Relationships Director for the Coastal Restoration Society. (Submitted photo)

The B.C. government will invest an additional $25 million into its Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative Fund, for a total of approximately $50 million.

The fund aims to restore and protect B.C.’s marine environment by removing derelict vessels and cleaning up marine debris along more than 4,600 kilometres of shoreline, while creating more than 1,700 well-paying jobs, according to a news release by the province. The announcement was made May 30 at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park near Parksville.

“We are fortunate to live in a community next to the beautiful shorelines and rich biodiversity of the Salish Sea. Thanks to the Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative, these natural spaces can be sustainably maintained and support a healthy coastal ecotourism economy in B.C.,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.

Marine debris is collected and managed appropriately, with the goal of recycling as much as possible to reduce the amount of material going to landfills. To date, 64 per cent of shoreline materials have been recycled or up-cycled. Recyclable items are sent to the Ocean Legacy Foundation facility in Steveston for processing into new products, such as pellets that can be used to create new plastic materials.

“The Clean Coast, Clean Waters initiative has removed over 1,500 tonnes of marine debris to date, including 118 derelict vessels,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. “Preventing and cleaning up marine pollution is essential to a healthy and productive coast, and is one aspect of our vision for B.C.’s future as we develop a Coastal Marine Strategy in partnership with First Nations.”

The Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative will receive $4 million, bringing its total funding to $7.5 million since 2020. The remaining $21 million will be awarded to successful funding applicants through a merit-based assessment process, administered by PWC Canada.

This initiative brings together nine First Nations living on B.C.’s north and central coasts, and Haida Gwaii. They aim to restore and protect ecosystems through sustainable resource management practices, which promote self-sufficiency and improve the quality of life for people in these communities.

“These shoreline cleanup projects are not just important for keeping coastal territories clean, they also support the transfer of Indigenous knowledge and practices to a younger generation,” said Christine Smith-Martin, chief executive officer, Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative. “By sharing their success stories, best practices and challenges in marine debris collection and monitoring, First Nations across the North and Central Coast and Haida Gwaii continue to work together as stewards of the land and sea.”

Eligible funding applicants for the merit-based process include coastal First Nations and local governments, as well as non-profits and others with expertise in shoreline debris cleanup or removal of derelict vessels. The funding will be distributed in two rounds, one this spring and another planned for early 2024.

The first application period has ended. Successful recipients will be notified in June to allow projects to begin this summer. Projects from the first round must be completed, have their data collected and final reports submitted by Feb. 29, 2024.

Clean Coast, Clean Waters is part of the CleanBC Plastics Action Plan. Its goal is to reduce plastic waste and pollution. The government is developing B.C.’s first Coastal Marine Strategy to govern and plan for securing vast marine ecosystems and blue economy in the long term. The strategy guides improved stewardship of coastal marine environments, advances reconciliation with First Nations and fosters coastal community resilience.

