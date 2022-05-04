British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

Robinson: ‘We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care’

British Columbia’s finance minister says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States.

Selina Robinson reacted strongly to questions about the status of abortion in B.C. and Canada following reports the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature Tuesday, Robinson said “any change to access to abortion will be over my dead body.”

Robinson says access to abortion is about health care and B.C. is committed to making sure that continues.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protects the right to perform abortions across the United States.

A draft opinion published Monday reveals a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s nine justices were in favour of striking down the decision.

“Absolutely nothing is changing here in B.C. on abortions,” says Robinson. “We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Report: US Supreme Court draft suggests landmark abortion ruling could be overturned

abortion

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)
Abbotsford Canucks open playoffs with 2-1 overtime loss to Bakersfield

The northwest corner of 30515 Cardinal Avenue suffered heavy fire damage on Tuesday (May 3). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Aftermath of Abbotsford fire on Cardinal Avenue reveals heavy damage

Game one of the Abbotsford Canucks first round series against the Bakersfield Condors faces off tonight (Tuesday) in Bakersfield. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks vs. Bakersfield Condors first round series preview

Dale Lylyk of Abbotsford remains on life support after being struck by a car while he was walking on Hillcrest Avenue on April 26. The driver left the scene but turned himself in to police three days later.
Online campaign raises funds for Abbotsford man seriously injured in hit-and-run