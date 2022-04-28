Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)

B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses

Rental unit owners, businesses with at least $10K income qualify

The B.C. government has reopened its Disaster Financial Assistance program for applications until July 27 with rule changes that will allow more farmers, businesses and renters to apply.

The changes include allowing small business owners to qualify for help after last November’s devastating floods if they can show $10,000 in revenue from the operation. Up to April 28, they needed to show that at least 50 per cent of their total income came from the business. The maximum annual revenue for all small businesses is increased from $1 million to $2 million.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said changes will also mean the province picking up more of local government costs for infrastructure repairs, with the local portion capped at five to 10 per cent rather than 20. Some funds will be provided up front to do the work rather than requiring municipalities to complete projects before applying.

“The catastrophic flooding in November 2021 highlighted the limitations of our Disaster Financial Assistance program, and given the scale of the disaster, we need to make changes quickly,” Farnworth said April 28. “These changes will help ensure people, First Nations and local governments impacted by severe flooding aren’t facing insurmountable costs, and will improve the program so we can respond faster next time and provide more support to those impacted.”

Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)
