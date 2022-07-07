A B.C. cyclist was awarded $261,000 in damages after getting struck by a driver in 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A B.C. cyclist was awarded $261,000 in damages after getting struck by a driver in 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

B.C. cyclist injured after driver turned right on red awarded $261K

James Christopher Rouse says he can no longer bike due to anxiety

A B.C. cyclist has pocketed $261,000 in damages after getting struck by a driver who turned right on a bike-lane only green light.

James Rouse was biking home along his regular Vancouver commute route in February 2015 when he was hit by the driver of a vehicle and knocked to the ground. Rouse had been passing southbound through the Burrard Street intersection at Cornwall Avenue on a bike-only green light when driver Mary Lamarque turned right into him.

“The impact left a significant dent above the passenger-side tire on the defendants’ vehicle,” Supreme Court of B.C. Justice David Crerar wrote in his July 5 decision.

Rouse suffered some soft tissue injuries, which healed soon after, as well as osteoarthritis in his right hip, exacerbating a hip condition he already had and increasing his chances of requiring a hip replacement.

Now 53 years old, Rouse says the crash has made him too anxious to ride his bike anymore, which was his primary mode of transportation, and the hip injury prevents him from running and sitting or standing in one position for too long.

“It has diminished his joy of life,” Crerar wrote.

In his claim, Rouse also noted that should he need a hip replacement in the future, it will very likely mean he has to give up his hobby of competitive rowing for the rest of his life.

His actual damage claims centred primarily around loss of past and future earning capacity, housekeeping capacity and the cost of future care. Rouse suggested he should be paid $658,750, while the driver Lamarque said it should be between $139,000 and $153,000.

In his decision, Crerar settled on $260,950. Of that, $150,000 was for pain and loss of enjoyment, $30,000 was for loss of past earnings, $102,000 was for loss of future earnings and $25,000 was for cost of future care (such as physiotherapy and pain medication). Crerar awarded zero dollars for loss of housekeeping capacity, as even Rouse admitted he is still able to perform most chores.

READ ALSO: Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtbike lanesCyclinglawsuitVancouver

Previous story
Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera

Just Posted

An interactive map that shows users where evacuation orders and alerts are along with other current information will now allow them to look at historical data as well. (Screenshot)
Historical flooding data added to FVRD emergency map tool

Cascadia Air held an official ribbon-cutting at the Chilliwack Airport on July 6, 2022 to celebrate the first daily service from Chilliwack in a decade. Cutting the ribbon included Cascadia chief operating officer Jeremy Barrett, Chilliwack councillor Chris Kloot, Mayor Ken Popove, and Magnum Management’s Garry Atkins. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Daily flights from Chilliwack to 6 B.C. destinations celebrated with Cascadia Air ribbon-cutting

Chilliwack Fire Department crews battle an industrial building at the corner of Nowell Street and Fourth Avenue that started at around 11 a.m. on May 2, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Owner of Chilliwack business destroyed by drug lab fire suing his landlord

A B.C. Highways traffic camera caught the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon. (BC Highways screenshot)
Aftermath of multi-car crash in Abbotsford caught on Drive BC camera