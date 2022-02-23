A person bundled up in a heavy jacket for the cold weather wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person bundled up in a heavy jacket for the cold weather wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to 653

One more person in the province has died from COVID-19

British Columbia is reporting 653 people in hospital with COVID-19, 108 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital continues to decline, down from 688 people reported yesterday (Feb. 22). Hospitalization numbers include people who are in hospital for reasons not related to COVID but have tested positive for the virus.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Northern Health.

The province is reporting 799 new cases of COVID-19 with 280 in Interior Health, 214 in Northern Health, 140 in Island Health, 109 in Fraser Health and 52 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks reported. The outbreaks at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and the Chemainus Health Care Centre have been declared over.

As of Friday, (Feb. 24), people aged 70 and over will be able to receive free COVID-19 rapid test kits from pharmacies across B.C. Supplies will be limited to one kit per person within a 28-day period. Each kit contains five rapid tests.

READ MORE: B.C. records 44 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day weekend

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacies to distribute free rapid tests for people aged 70 and over

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident
Next story
Abbotsford man sentenced for double shooting at Langley hotel

Just Posted

A black SUV crashed into another vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 23) after fleeing twice from police. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Driver flees twice from police in Abbotsford, crashes into another car on Highway 1

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced for the shooting of two people outside a Langley hotel in November of 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Abbotsford man sentenced for double shooting at Langley hotel

Adopt A Farmers Field Day aims to help flood damaged Sumas Prairie farmers clear up debris. It is scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 12. (Facebook photo)
Adopt A Farmers Field Day aims to help flood-ravaged Abbotsford farms

Zacchary Hecock of Blaine, Wash. was sentenced Feb. 22 at the Abbotsford Law Courts for smuggling almost 200 kilograms of meth across the border. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Man sentenced in Abbotsford for one of largest meth seizures in Canada