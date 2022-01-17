The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)

B.C. conservation officers probing illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake

Citizens reported seeing suspects skinning, quartering the moose near Horsefly

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the recent killing of a cow moose and calf near Horsefly, B.C. east of Williams Lake.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, citizens reported seeing suspects skinning and quartering a cow and calf moose, then loading the carcasses into the back of a white pickup truck, Insp. Len Butler, Thompson Cariboo Region COS, told Black Press Media Monday.

Conservation officers intercepted the truck later that afternoon on Highway 97 and arrested two males for unlawful possession of the two dead moose, Butler said, noting the males were released and charges are pending.

The pickup truck was seized, along with the moose quarters.

Butler said the investigation is supported by Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), adding the cow and calf moose quarters were donated to WLFN because they were harvested in the nation’s traditional territory without permission.

“The WLFN and the COS share a memorandum of understanding (MOU) supporting each other in the protection of cow moose in the Cariboo Chilcotin,” Butler said. “The harvesting of cow moose has been discouraged by First Nations and non-First Nations in the region.”

While the investigation is in its early stages, the COS would appreciate any further information about the incident.

“Without a doubt the COS services relies on the public to inform us of these illegal acts. It’s important for the public to call in and we certainly appreciate it.”

Any unlawful activity impacting resources can be reported to Report All Poachers Polluters (RAPP line) at 1-877-952-7277.

Black Press Media has reached out to WLFN Chief Willie Sellars for comment.

READ MORE: Conservation officer service investigating illegal harvest of cow moose near Sugar Cane

READ MORE: First Nations community supports charges in Cariboo region cow moose poaching case


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

huntingWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. counts 5,625 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 819 in hospitals

Just Posted

A 2020 court decision involving the sale and purchase of Bevan Village on Bevan Avenue in Abbotsford has been overturned, allowing the vendor to keep the $300,000 deposit. (Google Street View)
Sellers of Abbotsford care home allowed to keep $300K deposit from failed 2017 deal

MCC and MDS have partnered up to provide support for those impacted by the flooding in the Fraser Valley.
MCC BC and MDS team up to battle Fraser Valley flooding damage

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed goalie Joe Murdaca and defenceman Matt Murphy to PTO agreements. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign pair of players

District 1881 proposed renderings for phase 4. (City of Chilliwack)
Look of latest buildings in District 1881 considered at Chilliwack city hall