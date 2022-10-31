In this file photo, Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, on March 10, 2022. On Oct. 31, he announced a new payment model for family doctors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

In this file photo, Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, on March 10, 2022. On Oct. 31, he announced a new payment model for family doctors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors

New model promises compensation based on time spent, complexity of visits

B.C. announced a new payment system for family doctors Monday (Oct. 31), which promises to compensate them based on total time spent rather than by patient visit.

The much-awaited new model will offer an alternative to the fee-for-service system, which family doctors have long pegged as one of the primary causes of the province’s doctor shortage. Doctors argued the current system, which pays them the same rate regardless of the complexity or length of a visit, has left them underpaid and burned out.

The new model offers a significant increase in pay and better incentives to spend whatever time is needed with patients.

In 2021/22, the average full-time family physician made $250,000, an estimated $80,000 to $88,000 of which went to overhead costs. Under the new payment system, a full-time physician will make $385,000, before overhead costs.

The new system will come into effect on Feb. 1, 2023. It will be up to family physicians if they want to apply for it or remain under the fee-for-service model.

More to come.

READ ALSO: More than 60% of B.C. adults have no family doctor or poor access to one: poll

