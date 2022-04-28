Small flock owners can access key info on avian influenza from a just released outreach document from the B.C. agriculture ministry. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file)

Small flock owners can access key info on avian influenza from a just released outreach document from the B.C. agriculture ministry. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune file)

Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

B.C. agriculture ministry reaching out to bird owners in Fraser Valley and beyond

Small flock owners of the Fraser Valley can get key details about avian influenza from the recently released “Outreach for Small Flocks” factsheet from the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

As of April 28 for example, bird owners are prohibited from taking their birds to any “commingling” events like auctions or bird shows, according to the provincial order, which applies to backyard, small flock and commercial bird producers of poultry, domestic waterfowl, doves, and more until May 19.

“Commingling events include poultry swaps, auctions, flea markets, bird shows, fairs, public displays or competitions where birds from multiple sources would be present.

“Protecting people and birds from avian influenza requires the cooperation and effort of everyone,” according to the ministry documents.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency considers a small flock to be up to 1,000 birds.

Fraser Valley Regional District posted a link to the “Outreach for Small Flocks” document to help get the word out on April 27.

There is also a map of avian influenza primary control zones to prevent the spread of AI.

The “Outreach for Small Flocks” document also has info about what to do if a bird owner suspects their flock is infected, or if a dead wild bird is found.

RELATED: Outbreak raising questions about what constitutes a ‘small flock’

The ministry also released an order recently stating “all regulated commercial chicken and turkey operations, as well as commercial duck and geese (both live and egg) producers with 100 or more birds must maintain indoor operations.”

An avian influenza hotline is now available at 604-855-8255 seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Poultry farmers asked to keep birds indoors

Something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgriculturebirdsFraser Valley

Previous story
Financial gift of nearly $30,000 to ease hospital visits for children in Abbotsford
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

Colten Russell plays Jack Webber during semi-finals of the 2020 Chilliwack Squash Championship tournament at Cheam Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Qualified builders sought to construct 6 squash courts in Chilliwack

An inmate at maximum-security Kent Institution has been taken to hospital following a reported assault on Wednesday evening. (Correctional Service Canada, flickr.com/csc_imagery)
Kent Institution inmate in stable condition following assault

Police have released a video of the suspect vehicle involved Tuesday (April 26) in a pedestrian hit-and-run. (Screengrab from video)
Abbotsford Police release video of suspect vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

A fully automatic firearm, pistol, makeshift silencer and body armour were seized. (Neil Corbett/The News)
‘Blue fentanyl’ dealer in Mission sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges