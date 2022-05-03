A chicken looks in the barn at Honey Brook Farm in Schuylkill Haven, Pa., on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lindsey Shuey-Republican-Herald via AP

Avian flu confirmed in 3 more Alberta communities: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Cases confirmed in Two Hills, Wainwright and Lethbridge County

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found in three more communities in Alberta.

The agency says the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu was confirmed Sunday in a small flock in the County of Two Hills.

It was also confirmed in Wainwright and Lethbridge County.

Bird flu was first detected in Alberta poultry flocks last month.

The agency has said the avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

It has also said the cases serve as a strong reminder that avian influenza is spreading across the world and that anyone with farm animals must practise good biosecurity habits to protect poultry and prevent disease.

The most recent bird flu outbreak began last year in Europe and has since spread to the United States and Canada, devastating some commercial farms with its very high mortality rate.

—The Canadian Press

Agriculture

