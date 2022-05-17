A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sign at a gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached a new high of $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Average price for gasoline in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time

Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time.

Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.

The average was a nine-cent jump from the $1.97 per litre record set last week, and is up about 30 cents a litre since mid-April.

Prices averaged about $2.34 a litre in Vancouver on Monday, while in Toronto the average was almost $2.09 per litre. Edmonton, in contrast, averaged just under $1.69 per litre.

Gasoline prices have been elevated since late February when oil spiked to around US$100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine, while the price jumped to over US$110 per barrel last week.

Prices have also been spiking more recently as the reopening of the economy, and the start of the busy travel season, have led to high demand for gasoline that refiners have limited capacity to meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief

energy sectorGasoline pricesinflation

Previous story
Dozens of kittens and one ewe rescued from abandoned Surrey property
Next story
In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he’s vowed to fight

Just Posted

(From left) Ruthie Mackenzie, Lora-Lynn Frewing and Teagan Gibson perform in Gallery 7 Theatre’s production of Holy Mo and Spew Boy by Lucia Frangione. (Photo by Dianna Lewis Photography)
Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford presents Holy Mo and Spew Boy

It's been more than two years since the West Coast Women's Show has been held at Tradex. This year's event is slated for June 10 - 12 and also features concerts, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. (Submitted photo)
The ultimate kickoff to summer celebration held at Abbotsford’s Tradex June 10-12

The City of Abbotsford is holding three open houses on its draft neighbourhood plan for the McKee area on Sumas Mountain. (Photo: City of Abbotsford)
Open houses address McKee neighbourhood draft plan in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Coun. Les Barkman has announced that he is planning to seek re-election in the municipal election this fall.
Les Barkman plans to seek fifth term this fall on Abbotsford council