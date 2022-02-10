An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta. Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13.

An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta. Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C., Alberta

Avalanche Canada put out the notice Feb. 10, effective immediately and running through Feb. 13.

An avalanche warning has been issued for a widespread region across southern BC and Alberta.

Avalanche Canada put out the notice Thursday, Feb. 10. It is effective immediately and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13. The warning applies to the following regions: Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks.

For a map of the affected areas, go to here …

James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada, said the main concern is a critical weak layer buried about 60 cm below the snow surface throughout these regions.

“This layer is deep enough to produce large avalanches, yet shallow enough to be triggered by a human or machine,” Floyer said in a statement. “The forecast of warm temperatures and sun will contribute to this problem this weekend.”

The weak layer is most active at treeline elevation, where the forest opens up and gives way to the alpine and many good riding options exist. Backcountry users are encouraged to stick to simple terrain and to avoid grouping up in places threatened by avalanches from above.

“Under the current conditions, sparsely treed slopes do not provide protection from avalanches and could be even more dangerous due to the risk of being swept into trees,” Floyer said. “Lower angled slopes or densely forested areas, where the tree canopies are touching, will be better choices as long as they are not threatened by steep slopes from above.”

Backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca. Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear—transceiver, probe, and shovel—and the knowledge to use it.

Previous story
Civil forfeiture claim filed for vehicle used by former Abbotsford gangster
Next story
Black powder shortage leads Vancouver to pause firing of Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun

Just Posted

Jason Himpfen in 2019 (left) and 2017. A civil forfeiture lawsuit has been filed against him for a 2021 Kia Stinger that police said he purchased from the proceeds of crime and used in unlawful activity.
Civil forfeiture claim filed for vehicle used by former Abbotsford gangster

Pictured (from the left) are Atlas Power Technologies’ Dean Hedman, Director and Chief Construction Officer, Brooke Wade, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mitchell Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Director. (Submitted photo)
Clean energy start-up company building supercapacitor facility in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Spencer Martin makes a save during the Canucks 5-0 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday (Feb. 10). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks blank Tucson Roadrunners

A man is comforted at a name-burning ceremony on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Community Hub after learning that two women he knew had died, while Amanda Rigdon of Phoenix Society places a name in the fire to honour a client who died of an overdose. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Name-burning ceremony honours those lost to overdose crisis in Abbotsford