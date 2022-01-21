Apparel company donates $200,000 worth of gear to first responders in Fraser Valley flood zones

An apparel company is helping with flood relief efforts by donating clothing and footwear to first responders in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and other areas hit by recent flooding.

Company 5.11 Tactical is giving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gear to first responders helping out in the flood zones.

They are partnering with a local company to hand out the gear. Chilliwack-based organization, Joint Force Tactical, is assisting with distributing the donated products to those in need throughout the region.

“First responders in this area, especially local and volunteer fire departments, have been and continue to be on the front lines of preparing, withstanding and recovering from the devastation of the recent floods,” said Dan Spielman, CEO of Joint Force Tactical. “These men and women have experienced losses and damages of their own, but they remain committed to helping the community recover. We want to show them the gratitude and support they deserve.”

First responder agencies in Chilliwack, Merritt, Princeton, Abbotsford, and other impacted communities will receive cold weather apparel and footwear donations from 5.11 that are specifically designed for use in the field by first responders. The total product donation is valued at more than $200,000.

Catastrophic flooding hit the Fraser Valley after two back-to-back atmospheric rivers devastated Abbotsford, Chilliwack and other areas in mid-November within 48 hours.

In Sumas Prairie alone, 24,000 acres of farmland was underwater. Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun estimated the damage at more than $1 billion.

The company 5.11 Tactical, which describes itself as a “global innovator” of technical apparel, footwear and gear, said they’re honoured to help with flood relief efforts.

“Servicing first responders has always been at the forefront of 5.11’s mission as a brand. Whether we are designing the technical gear they need to confidently perform their jobs, or offering a hand in their hour of need, we remain committed to them,” said Kerin Sparks, 5.11 sales director for Canada. “We are honoured to be able to contribute to the rebuilding of these departments during this difficult time.”

