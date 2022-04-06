Anytime Fitness opens at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

New location is the second Anytime Fitness facility in Abbotsford

Anytime Fitness is officially open for business at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The new gym, located inside Unit B200 at 3122 Mount Lehman Rd., opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday (April 6).

Throughout the month of March the gym’s Facebook page has been sharing updates on the progress of the facility.

The gym is occupying some of the space that was used by the former Steve Nash Sports Club. The SNSC originally closed its doors back on March 17, 2020, and later that month let go hundreds of employees across its 24 locations in British Columbia.

They then re-branded to Fitness World and currently operate 15 locations across the province. The Abbotsford location did not re-open.

This is the second location of Anytime Fitness in Abbotsford, as it joins the gym at Unit 105 1910 North Parallel Rd. at the Parallel Marketplace in east Abbotsford.

There are also Anytime Fitness locations in Mission, Chilliwack and Langley. One of the main features of Anytime Fitness is that members get access to over 5,000 locations worldwide.

Anytime Fitness joins nearby CEFA, which opened last year. In between Anytime Fitness and CEFA is space that is in development. It’s unclear what will be occupying that area.

The next event at Highstreet is the arrival of the Easter Bunny. The Bunny will be appearing the lobby at Marshall’s from noon to 4 p.m. on April 16 and 17. Goodies from Purdy’s Choclatier will be handed out and there will also be opportunities for photos.