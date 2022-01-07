Mandeep Wirk captured this photo on Thursday (Jan. 6) of frost encrusted on the window of her home. Icy conditions continued in the Fraser Valley overnight and into Friday morning in some areas.

Mandeep Wirk captured this photo on Thursday (Jan. 6) of frost encrusted on the window of her home. Icy conditions continued in the Fraser Valley overnight and into Friday morning in some areas.

Another snow day for schools in Abbotsford and Mission

Meanwhile, public transit is almost back to normal

All public schools in Abbotsford and Mission are closed again today (Jan. 7) following continuing poor winter weather conditions.

Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight Wednesday, with freezing temperatures on Thursday – leading to freezing rain in the late afternoon and evening – continuing to make driving hazardous in some areas.

Rain and temperatures of 1 and 2 degrees Celsius are expected for most of Friday and Saturday. No heavy snow is currently in the forecast over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Central Fraser Valley Transit system, which suspended much of its service on Thursday, is almost back to normal.

The #12 UFV-Bourquin and #17 Industrial routes, however, have been suspended due to the weather.

The #9 McKee route will not be covering the Mt. Blanchard area and #7 Sumas Mountain will not be going up Whatcom to Marshall.

The 66 Fraser Valley Express on Highway 1 from Langley to Chilliwack is in operation, but customers can expect delays due to road conditions and traffic.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley/schedules-and-maps/alerts for the most up-to-date information, as schedules can change over the day.

Snow

