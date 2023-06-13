Angel Flight pilot Ted and a patient named Charlie. (Photo courtesy of Angel Flight)

Angel Flight pilot Ted and a patient named Charlie. (Photo courtesy of Angel Flight)

Angel Flight offers B.C. cancer patients free flights to hospitals

Non-profit reduces transportation costs

  • Jun. 13, 2023 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Natasha Baldin/Contributor

Angel Flight of British Columbia provides a free and memorable transportation experience for cancer patients travelling to and from medical appointments – including out of Victoria International Airport.

The not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization offers free and private flights to and from hospitals for ambulatory cancer patients and children with non-communicable illnesses, alleviating the burden of transportation costs.

Since its first takeoff in 2002, the organization has carried 2,031 people to and from 19 airports around Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver.

Jeff Morris, CEO of Angel Flight, is a former Royal Air Force and commercial pilot. Now retired, he dedicates his time to managing flights, pilots and other operations.

Since becoming involved with the organization in 1999 and taking over as CEO in 2006, Morris has dedicated thousands of volunteer hours while working out of his home in Sidney to ensure every flight takes off smoothly.

“My reward is the satisfaction I get from helping people,” he said.

Flights are operated by 29 volunteer pilots scattered across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland in single-engine, four-seat airplanes. Morris added the organization also works with volunteer drivers who transport patients to and from Angel Flight planes at the Victoria Flying Club in North Saanich and the Vancouver International Airport.

In addition to the importance of relieving the financial burden, Morris said it is important to him to provide patients with a memorable experience while flying over British Columbia’s scenic landscapes.

“They’re not a cancer patient (for the duration of the flight) — they’re a passenger in a small airplane,” he said.

“It’s very important that we don’t put pressure on them to pay.”

The experience also offers the added reassurance for immunosuppressed patients who no longer have to rely on planes, buses and ferries where they run an increased risk of catching a virus.

“The last thing they want to travel on is an airplane with a lot of people,” Morris said. “(Angel Flights) isn’t just saving them anguish and costs, it’s providing them with a safe environment to travel.”

For more on this group, visit angelflight.ca.

READ MORE: ‘Complete misery’: BC Ferries passenger pushes for Swartz Bay rain shelters

CancerHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Storms forecast to bring rain, but also a risk of winds, lightning, as wildfires rage
Next story
Wildfire held, but Port Alberni highway connection to stay closed at least a week

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way