Amritpal Mund seeks council seat in Abbotsford civic election

Candidate wants to shape city into becoming more ‘family- and kid-friendly’

Amritpal Mund is vying for an Abbotsford council seat in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

Amritpal Singh Mund has announced that he is seeking a seat on Abbotsford council in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

Mund said his campaign is based on following the Christian belief to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

He said, as a Christian, he wants to help shape the city into a “wonderful community to raise our families, not just now but into the future.”

Mund has lived in Canada since 2006 after immigrating from Punjab, India with a bachelor’s degree from the University of the Punjab.

As a newcomer to Canada, Mund was retrained in the health care field, and worked at Ebenezer Care Home in Abbotsford and Brookside Lodge Care Home in Surrey.

RELATED: Roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor

Mund, who is married with four children, later transferred into a construction career before moving into the transporation sector.

“My diverse employment history has afforded me a level of understanding within key local employment sectors. For example, I know the problems facing truck parking in our community and have solutions for council to consider,” he said.

“I am also very concerned about the future of the city for my children. Housing is unaffordable, homelessness is out of control and drugs and violent crime have escalated.”

Mund said the city needs to do more to make the community more family- and kid-friendly.

“I have a vision of where I would like to take this community and it starts with you. I want to be your sounding board at city hall,” he said.

“Abbotsfordites have not been engaged enough, in my opinion, and we need to do more to reach out to the entire community and ask for their common-sense solutions and concerns.”

Mund is a member of the Indo-Canadian Fellowship with the South Abbotsford Church. He is also an active blood donor and encourages everyone to give blood.

He can be reached at 778-241-0872 or by email at amrit604@gmail.com

Election 2022Municipal electionPolitics