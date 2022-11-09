The IIO B.C. is seeking witnesses after an alleged thief was injured during an altercation with officers in Abbotsford. (File Photo)

Alleged thief injured during altercation with police in Abbotsford, says IIO

Independent Investigations Office says incident resulted in serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in Abbotsford in which a man was seriously injured during an altercation with officers.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC stated in a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8) that the incident occurred Sept. 8, when police responded to a call about an alleged theft and disturbance at a business on George Ferguson Way.

“It is reported that when police attended, there was an altercation before the man was taken into custody,” the release states.

The IIO said the man went into medical distress shortly after and was taken to hospital.

At first, the man’s injuries were not believed to be serious; therefore, the IIO was not notified.

“The IIO was subsequently notified of the incident on Sept. 22, 2022 by the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner when their review found that the man may have suffered serious harm as defined by the Police Act,” the press release says.

The IIO is now asking that anyone with information about the incident or who has video or dashcam footage to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or through the form on the website iiobc.ca.

The IIO investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing, and determines whether the matter should be referred to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges.

