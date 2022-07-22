Man wanted in Chilliwack triple shooting was due in court for domestic assault file

Slain women were staying together in Chilliwack for safety after strangulation attempt, says friend

Chilliwack RCMP on scene in the 9700-block of McNaught Road near Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a triple shooting where two people were killed. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

As police homicide investigators race to find the armed and dangerous man alleged to have shot three people in Chilliwack Thursday (July 21), more details are coming to light about the violent history of the suspect, Eric John Shestalo.

Two women and a man were shot at a residence on McNaught Road, and Shestalo, 50, was named that night as the man now being sought by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Of the two women who were killed, one was the mother of the alleged shooter’s child, and the other was a former girlfriend.

A friend of one of the deceased women posted late Thursday on social media that the two women had been staying together in Chilliwack for “safety” reasons, after Shestalo allegedly tried to strangle his former girlfriend two months ago.

One of the women died at the scene and the other succumbed to her injuries after being airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital. The man, brother to one of the women, suffered non-life threatening injuries. IHIT believes Shestalo was known to the victims and the shooting was targeted.

Shestalo had been due in Chilliwack Law Courts the same day as the shootings took place in the 9700-block of McNaught Road. The matter was listed as a “K” file in the court services online (CSO) which indicates it was approved by Crown as a domestic assault case.

Shestalo is now due in court for an appearance on Aug. 5 for a K file.

There are criminal files under Shestalo’s name at the provincial court level, in Chilliwack, and in Vancouver in 2022.

Shestalo was described as Caucasian, five foot, nine inches, 176 pounds, last seen wearing black pants, black jacket and a black hat with orange rim. He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, with a yellow front end and may have licence plate MT981W.

