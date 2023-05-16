Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric William Hansen released on bail

A man who allegedly held people hostage while trying to rob a Chilliwack bank is now out on bail.

Eric William Hansen, 64, was granted a release order after appearing Monday (May 15) at the Chilliwack Law Courts. He had been in custody since Apr. 27 following a major incident at the downtown CIBC located in the 9400 block of Young Road.

Shortly after noon on that day police received reports about an armed man at Salish Plaza, and over the next two hours the area was cordoned off by RCMP officers. The Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services were part of the response. Hansen released one hostage around 1 p.m. and was arrested around 1:35 p.m. with no one physically injured.

The next day Hansen was charged with one count of robbery and one count of use imitation firearm committing indictable offence. The man who shuffled into the Chilliwack Law Courts on May 1 seemed like the least likely person to rob a bank. Dressed in a red sweatsuit, looking tall, skinny and frail with thinning grey hair, he presented as extremely hard of hearing. He needed to use court-provided hearing assistance equipment (headphones) just to hear the judge and lawyers.

But Hansen is well-known to police in B.C. with a lengthy list of charges and convictions mostly from Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Terrace, and downtown Vancouver.

His next court appearance will be a short one on June 2 to fix a date for a future appearance.

RELATED: Alleged Chilliwack bank robber Eric Hansen makes court appearance

RELATED: Eric William Hansen charged after attempted bank robbery at Chilliwack CIBC

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberychilliwackCops and Courts