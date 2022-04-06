Allegations of abuse at Maple Ridge care home results in complaints

Allegations of abuse at a Maple Ridge seniors facility are the backdrop of a discipline hearing for a nurse.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives will have a hearing into professional misconduct alleged against licensed practical nurse Barbara (Trish) Berg.

Berg is not alleged to have engaged in abuse, but to have failed to report it.

According to a citation on the college’s website, on Dec. 25 and 27, 2020, a care aid told Berg she witnessed resident abuse at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. Hailey Barker told Berg she saw another care aid make a fist at the resident, and put them in a choke hold.

The allegation says Berg did not report the abuse to the management team, nor prepare a reportable incident form.

The citation says days later, on Dec. 27, care aide Allyson Davies reported abuse involving the same resident. Davies said she witnessed another care aide putting an electric razor in the resident’s mouth in an attempt to keep him quiet. Again, Berg is alleged to have neither reported this to management, nor prepare an incident form.

The citation said that from January to August of 2021 Berg failed to respond to the college’s inquiries “in a timely, full and substantive manner with respect to the investigations against you.” It lists some 18 attempts to contact her by phone and email.

There have been no official findings of wrongdoing by Berg.

Bianca Goldberg, the general manager of the Maple Ridge Seniors Village, said neither Berg nor the care aide who is alleged to have abused a resident are employed at the care home at this time.

As soon as management was made aware of the allegations, they informed Fraser Health and the family of the resident involved, and started their own investigation, she said.

“We took all of the appropriate, immediate action,” said Goldberg. “We have no tolerance for abuse or neglect.”

Goldberg said she could not comment further on the incidents.

The hearing is scheduled for May 11 and 12 in Vancouver.