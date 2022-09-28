All-candidates meeting in Abbotsford focuses on sports, parks, recreation and culture

Sport Abbotsford is hosting an all-candidates meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1 for those running for mayor, council and the board of education in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Legacy Sports Centre at Abbotsford at 3270 Trethewey St. on the grounds of Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

The focus will be on sports, parks, recreation and culture.

The candidates will be rated based on the questions presented to them. Sport Abbotsford will then create a scorecard for residents who are unable to attend the meeting to see where the candidates stand.

The public will have the opportunity to ask questions, and leaders of the various local sports organizations are particularly encourage to attend.

The scorecard will be posted on Sport Abbotsford’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and on the website sportabbotsford.ca.

Sport Abbotsford is a not-for-profit organization that consists of a community-elected board of directors who represent various sports and recreational organizations across Abbotsford.

The organization is collectively working to further sport and recreational culture in Abbotsford. Their three pillars are advocacy, education and communication.

There are a total of four candidates for mayor, 21 for council and 13 for the board of education in Abbotsford.

