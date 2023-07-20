A motorcycle rider ended up under a pickup truck as a result of a crash near 264th Street on Highway 1 on Wednesday, July 11, witnesses said. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Aldergrove crash sends motorcyclist to hospital, closes highway

Highway 1 was closed Wednesday after a crash near 264th Street

The Trans Canada Highway was closed eastbound in Aldergrove Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The crash, which took place around 4:15 p.m., at the eastbound on-ramp to the highway at the 264th Street interchange, resulted in the motorcycle rider being transported to hospital by Air Ambulance helicopter.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle ended up underneath the pickup truck as a result of the collision.

First responders had to use rescue equipment to lift the truck off the injured rider.

The Air Ambulance landed on the closed highway to pick up the rider.

RCMP were on scene investigation.

– more to come

