Air Canada brings in antigen, molecular COVID self-testing kits for travellers

Travellers flying with Air Canada will now have access to self-testing kits, including both antigen and molecular tests.

In a Monday (Oct. 25) news release, the airline said the tests would be provided in partnership with Canadian health care company Switch Health.

While the antigen tests are not sufficient for entry into Canada, the airline said that the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Kit would provide results acceptable to border agents.

The self-testing kits need to be used while a medical professional watches over telehealth and will produce an electronic report for travel within about 45 minutes, and eliminate the need to find a testing facility while abroad.

The testing kits through the partnership are only available to Aeroplan members. The antigen tests cost $79, while the COVID-19 RT-LAMP Test Kit costs $149. The test to return to Canada must be taken 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of the flight.

