Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada briefly grounds flights due to computer system problem

Tracking service FlightAware says 106 Air Canada flights were delayed

Air Canada briefly grounded its planes Thursday (May 25) due to a problem with its computer system.

The airline says a technical issue with the system it uses to transmit messages to aircraft and monitor their performance, prompted a halt to operations.

Airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the temporary order was precautionary, and that the system is returning to normal.

He says there were some flight delays as a result, but the effects were limited.

Tracking service FlightAware says 106 Air Canada flights, or 21 per cent, have been delayed today, though the figure is lower than the 35 per cent on Wednesday.

Air Canada says it advised Nav Canada and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration of the ground stop, which lasted about an hour.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Industry blindsided by Ottawa’s plan to track ill effects of natural health products
Next story
B.C. driver found ‘using’ phone on his leg loses court appeal for distracted driving

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923