Air ambulance called to structure fire at Abbotsford apartment building on Feb. 12

Paramedics treat one patient at scene, Medevac takes none to hospital

George Ferguson Way was blocked by emergency crews as they responded to the apartment fire on Feb. 12. Facebook photo.

An air ambulance was called in after emergency crews responded to a structure fire at an Abbotsford apartment building late afternoon on Feb. 12.

Abbotsford Police confirmed they helped assist Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with the call by blocking off George Ferguson Way in both directions for a period of time.

A BCEHS spokesperson said just after 4 p.m., two ground units and a Medevac were sent in response to the fire, with the latter landing at a nearby school field.

One patient was treated on scene, but none were transported to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Social media posts with photos of the incident said the apartment building was located between Gladys and Campbell avenues.

The News has reached out to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service for more details.

More to come.

RELATED: Emergency crews respond to 3 separate crashes on Chilliwack Lake Road in 3 hours

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordfire