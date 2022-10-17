Derick Mummery (middle) with teenage children Chloe (left) and Logan (right). Both access programs at the Chilliwack-based Pacific Autism Family Network Centre at 46151 Yale Road. (Eric J. Welsh photo)

Derick Mummery (middle) with teenage children Chloe (left) and Logan (right). Both access programs at the Chilliwack-based Pacific Autism Family Network Centre at 46151 Yale Road. (Eric J. Welsh photo)

Ag4Autism donates $100,000 to Chilliwack’s Pacific Autism Family Network Centre

The 2022 Saccomaniacs golf tournament and sturgeon fishing derby raised much of that money

The Fraser Valley spoke of the Pacific Autism Family Network received a cheque for $100,000 Friday (Oct. 14).

The money was raised by Saccomaniacs Agriculture for Autism (Ag4Autism). The 14th annual golf tournament was held Aug. 15 at Coquitlam’s Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club. The Saccomanics Sturgeon Fishing Derb was held Aug. 12 on the Fraser River, and with online auction proceeds added in, Ag4Autism was able to present a tidy sum to PAFN Fraser Valley manager Hannah Vannery.

“We serve over 150 families, including the programs we run and the people who drop in on a daily basis to ask us questions,” she said. “I’m so excited to receive this funding to help us help those people.”

Vannery said many children with autism have sensory issues, and PAFN buys items that are kept at the centre (46151 Yale Road) to help with that.

“From sound-proof headphones for children with auditory sensitivity, to our yogibo beanbags that we have scattered around the center, these things benefit individuals who need deep pressure when overstimulated,” Vannery explained. “We will use the money for better video games for my teens social group and Neurovaliant connections group.

RELATED: Fraser Valley agriculture community offers big support for autism

“And this money allows us to do outings, go bowling, moms night out, etc.”

Saccomanians founder Steve Saccomano called it “so rewarding” being able to present the proceeds.

“When you come here and you see children who are comfortable with the programs that are offered, and you see parents who can breathe a sigh of relief because there are services to use, it’s a dream come true,” he said.

Families like the Mummery clan. Derick Mummery is father to two teenagers on the spectrum, 13-year-old Chloe and 14-year-old Logan. Finding programs that work for older children can be difficult, but PAFN has something for all ages, from tots to teens and young adults.

RELATED: 40 fishers set to compete in Saccomaniacs 2022 Sturgeon Fishing Derby

Mummery said the wealth of knowledge and acceptance within the PAFN walls is invaluable.

“The friendships that the children make, and the support that they have, it’s so comforting,” he said. “When you’re a new parent looking at things, you’re wide-eyed and afraid, and this place is such a good thing. I am eternally grateful, and the people who contribute to Saccomanics by donating their time or donating money have my profound thanks.”

Saccomano hears from many people like Mummery who access PAFN services in the Fraser Valley, and they are all thankful and glad it exists.

Over 1,000 local companies support Ag4Autism.

“And whenever someone says thank you, I remind them that it’s not me,” Saccomano said. “It’s the AG community. It’s the sponsors and supporters and the entire team behind us. Given what our agricultural community has gone through the last couple years, they still answer the bell every year, and we are still adding sponsors every year.”

Saccomano said there’s still work to do putting into place everything the autism community needs, and planning is already underway for the 2023 Saccomaniacs events.

The golf tournament will be back at Westwood Plateau Aug. 14, 2023, and the fishing derby will take place Aug. 11, 2023.

“More awareness. More one-on-one availability and more funding for families with children on the spectrum,” Saccomano said of the long term vision. “Those are some of the things that are still lacking that we need.”

Saccomaniacs Ag4Autism has raised over $700,000 cash and over $250,000 in kind since 2014.

For more info on the golf tournament and other events, visit saccomaniacsgolf.com, and for more info on the PAFN, visit https://pacificautismfamily.com.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationschilliwack

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Turkey, Greece trade accusations over 92 naked migrants
Next story
PHOTOS: Abbotsford municipal election 2022

Just Posted

Students at Chief Dan George middle school took part in the Student Vote this election on Oct. 14, along with a handful of other local schools. They mostly voted similarly to the electorate, but not entirely. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Student Vote results mirror election results, partly

Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory on Sunday (Oct. 16) that remains in effect for the Eastern Fraser Valley. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Air Quality advisory once again in effect for Eastern Fraser Valley due to smoke

Ross Siemens (left) and Dave Sidhu topped the polls for mayor and council respectively. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford municipal election 2022

Ross Siemens and daughter Ashley react to the second-to-last batch of voting results posted Saturday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium that showed Siemens in a solid lead. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Ross Siemens ‘very humbled’ to be voted Abbotsford’s new mayor