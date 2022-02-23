Adopt A Farmers Field Day aims to help flood-ravaged Abbotsford farms

Adopt A Farmers Field Day aims to help flood damaged Sumas Prairie farmers clear up debris. It is scheduled to occur on Saturday, March 12. (Facebook photo)

The Sumas Prairie farming community was devastated by flooding in November and is still in the recovery process, but Abbotsford resident Jimi Meier is hoping to make that step a little easier.

Meier has helped create Adopt A Farmers Field Day, which will match a farmer or someone with a large field in Sumas Prairie with a group of willing volunteers to aid in cleaning up debris from flooding.

Adopt A Farmers Field Day is set for Saturday, March 12.

Meier explained on Facebook that anyone interested should get in touch with organizers by phone or email to be matched up. Farmers looking for help can also be added to a master list of those needing volunteers.

“If you are a group wanting to help, this is the day for you,” he stated. “Calling all churches, clubs, teams, schools, businesses – we need your help. You will not believe how much debris flowed throughout the fields. Farmers are hoping to get into their fields by April so really need help with cleanup.”

Meier stated that the City of Abbotsford will be helping with supplies and garbage pickup for the day. More details for the day will be announced in the coming weeks. He said early response has been good, but there is lots of room for more people to step up.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Meier by email at fraservalleyfloodrelief@gmail.com or call or text him at 604-309-3203.

RELATED: Abbotsford charity’s online platform raises $600K for flood recovery

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021BC Flood