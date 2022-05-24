Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)

Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)

Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training

Volunteers will be ‘rescued’ from trees, forests and other common SAR scenarios

The Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team are looking for a few good people to help with their training.

They are looking for volunteers who are willing to take part in training nights and be “rescued,” giving members a chance to practise their skills. They put the call out recently on their Facebook page, hoping to drum up some interest.

“Do you love relaxing in some bushes, or in a tree in the pouring rain?” the posts asks. Or maybe hiding in the woods with a fake injury?

They are encouraging anyone who is willing to volunteer to take part as actors to connect with them through their Facebook page.

The Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue covers a large area including Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Aldergrove, on land and in waters. There are more than 30 fully trained rescuers, who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They engage in training consistently. Most recently they were out on the Abby Grind practising rope rescue techniques, as foot injuries such as ankle sprains can require a rescue by the team.

The team was awarded the inaugural John MacGregor Memorial Award by the B.C. Search and Rescue Association for their response to the Abbotsford flooding, rescuing more than 200 people from their homes and farms.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website at www.cfvsar.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue awarded for rescuing 200 people during Abbotsford flooding

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordLangleyMissionSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Infant formula crisis another symptom of North American ‘managed trade,’ experts say
Next story
B.C. couple left to foot $1,200-a-month cancer treatment bill due to ‘funding loophole’

Just Posted

The Fraser River is low right now, but will soon rise with the spring freshet. And with that rise comes the annual preparations for flooding. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Now is the time to prepare for potential Fraser River flooding, says FVRD

Members of the Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team practise their rope rescue techniques on the Abby Grind. They are currently hoping to recruit a few volunteer actors to be ‘rescued’ in training exercises. (CFVSR Facebook)
Actors wanted: Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue recruiting help for training

Ava Gardner (left) and Alaina Lamb each play the lead role in Abbotsford School of the Integrated Arts’ production of Matilda on May 26 and 27. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts performs musical Matilda

Coco Jafro is set to perform at the upcoming Concerts in the Country mini-series in Agassiz. (Contributed Photo/Harrison Festival Society)
“Concerts in the Country” lands in Agassiz in June