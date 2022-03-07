The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Unsplash)

ACES hosts 9th Annual Seed Exchange in Deroche

Event to take place at Deroche Access Centre on March 12

Actively Creating an Exceptional Society (ACES) is holding their 9th Annual Seed Exchange at the Deroche Access Centre on March 12.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and is a collaboration between ACES, the Deroche Farmer’s Market, the Lake Errock Community Association (LECA) and the Mission Overdose Community Action Team.

“This is an opportunity for seasoned and would-be gardeners to come together and share seeds for spring planting. West Coast Seeds generously gives a diverse seed donation to this community sharing,” says a press release.

The 2022 guest speaker is Meg Jordan, owner and operator of Restore Earth Connections. She is a life-long gardener with experience in early environment education, working as a seasonal farmhand on an organic farm, and being a nature mentor with an outdoor school.

The Deroche Farmer’s Market includes Barb’s Bannock, music by Kat & Tony, and Children’s Art Table hosted by LECA.

“Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the presentation as seating is limited. This event takes place rain or shine,” the press release said.

For more information visit www.weareaces.org or email info@weareaces.org.

