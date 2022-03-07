ACES hosts 9th Annual Seed Exchange in Deroche

Event to take place at Deroche Access Centre on March 12

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Unsplash)

Actively Creating an Exceptional Society (ACES) is holding their 9th Annual Seed Exchange at the Deroche Access Centre on March 12.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and is a collaboration between ACES, the Deroche Farmer’s Market, the Lake Errock Community Association (LECA) and the Mission Overdose Community Action Team.

“This is an opportunity for seasoned and would-be gardeners to come together and share seeds for spring planting. West Coast Seeds generously gives a diverse seed donation to this community sharing,” says a press release.

The 2022 guest speaker is Meg Jordan, owner and operator of Restore Earth Connections. She is a life-long gardener with experience in early environment education, working as a seasonal farmhand on an organic farm, and being a nature mentor with an outdoor school.

The Deroche Farmer’s Market includes Barb’s Bannock, music by Kat & Tony, and Children’s Art Table hosted by LECA.

“Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the presentation as seating is limited. This event takes place rain or shine,” the press release said.

For more information visit www.weareaces.org or email info@weareaces.org.

Agricultural ShowMission