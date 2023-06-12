Matthew Soper’s mugshot when he was one of Surrey’s most wanted car thieves in 2015. Soper was recently acquitted of 11 criminal charges because of a bad warrant. (Surrey RCMP)

Matthew Soper’s mugshot when he was one of Surrey’s most wanted car thieves in 2015. Soper was recently acquitted of 11 criminal charges because of a bad warrant. (Surrey RCMP)

Accused car thief acquitted on 11 charges due to bad warrant

Judge ruled inaccuracies in warrant were a breach of Charter rights

A past prolific offender arrested in Langley after a major surveillance operation was acquitted on 11 charges recently, after a judge ruled his Charter rights were violated by a tracking warrant.

Matthew Sidney Soper had been charged with 11 criminal counts, including breaking and entering, thefts, possession of stolen property, and mischief, related to incidents in October and November 2020.

Soper was arrested on Dec. 1, 2020, at a Langley Days Inn where a group of police, including members of the Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team and members of the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) found Soper after spending the day following a stolen Ford Explorer.

They had traced the Explorer – taken earlier from Langley – on a winding path around the Lower Mainland, starting in Coquitlam and following it to Belcarra.

In Belcarra, a Kia Niro was stolen at the site of a residential break in, and the Explorer and Niro continued driving until they arrived in Langley, where the leader of the team ordered Soper and another man be arrested.

The team was able to keep tabs on the stolen Explorer all day because they had the authority to track the location of Soper’s cell phone.

An earlier investigation into the theft of a Jaguar in Delta had identified Soper as a suspect.

A Surrey RCMP officer asked a judge for a warrant to track the phone based on a fingerprint found on the Jaguar.

But Judge Mark Jetté ruled that the information in the warrant was faulty. The fingerprint was only a possible match to Soper, not a definite match. In addition, it was found on the outside of the Jaguar – but when the officer applied for the cell phone tracking warrant, he mistakenly wrote that the print was found inside the stolen car.

Jetté found that Soper’s Charter rights had been breached by the use of incorrect information to obtain the warrant.

This meant that everything resulting from the warrant had to be thrown out, including all the evidence gathered thanks to the tracking, which is what allowed police to follow Soper on the day of his arrest.

“This flawed process – which effectively gave police the authority to track a target on a near continuous basis over large distances to acquire grounds to make an arrest – undermined all that followed,” Jetté wrote.

Jetté issued the ruling on May 30. On June 7, Soper was acquitted of all 11 charges.

Soper has in the past been one of the Surrey RCMP’s “most wanted” auto crime offenders, and in 2016, Soper, then 30, pleaded guilty in Penticton to a number of charges. He’d been arrested while carrying a restricted, stolen handgun and was wearing a stolen Vancouver Police Department badge. He was sentenced to 57 months in jail.

READ MORE: Prolific thief caught with gun in Penticton sentenced

READ MORE: Pair of Surrey’s ‘most wanted’ auto crime offenders arrested

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtCrimeLangleySurreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inquest begins into case of man who died in Kelowna police custody
Next story
2 of 3 wildfires no longer out of control north of Harrison

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way