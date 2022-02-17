Abbotsford’s Yale Secondary celebrating 50th anniversary

Open house and ticketed evening event set for May 14 at the school’s gym

Yale Secondary is turning 50 and a celebration has officially been confirmed for May 14.

The 50th Anniversary Open House event will occur inside the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The all ages celebration will have displays, school tours and more.

That night will also feature a 19-plus ticketed event that would follow COVID-19 safety protocols similar to what Robert Bateman Secondary School did for their recent 25th anniversary.

Permission to have a bar for the event was requested and approved by the Abbotsford board of education at the board’s most recent meeting on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

The event will feature live music, displays and dancing, as long as those activities are allowed under COVID-19 protocols.

The Abbotsford Rugby Football Club will be running the bar and they will be obtaining the liquor license as per BC regulation branch requirements. The bar will offer beer and wine.

Tickets for the event, which will occur in the large gym at the school, will be available in advance in the coming weeks or at the door on the day of the event. Security will also be hired to ensure that drinks remain in the proper area.

Money raised from this evening event will be put towards a scholarship for a current student.

