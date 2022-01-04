Abbotsford’s top ten highest assessed residential properties

This property located at 32288 King Road was the highest listed residential property in the 2022 BC Assessment at a value of $6,529,000. (YouTube photo)

The 2022 BC Assessment numbers were released earlier this week, with Abbotsford properties rising significantly.

A single-family home’s property value increased by 38 per cent, while a strata home (condo/townhouse) rose by 21 per cent.

The typical assessed value for a strata home now sits at $412,000, while a single-family home jumped to six figures and now moves to $1,077,000.

The News also received numbers on the top ten highest property value for residential properties in Abbotsford for 2022. Here are those ten properties:

1) 32288 King Road – $6,529,000

This near 15,000 square foot home features seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and 12.3 acres of total land. It was purchased for $4.25 million back in January 2020.

2) 29488 58 Avenue – $6,033,000

This Bradner house is one of the largest single-family homes in Canada, with a living space of almost 45,000 square feet. It includes nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a cathedral-like exterior, expansive vaulted foyer, commercial grade kitchen, conservatory, and even a tunnel that leads to a pool house and swimming pool.

3) 29905 Marshall Road Extension – $5,998,000

The home contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms and close to 9,500 square feet, and the property also includes a whopping 36.89 acres of total land.

4) 30060 Harris Road – $5,570,000

The 2017 home includes 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and close to 10,000 square feet, as well as 15.97 acres of total land.

5) 2811 Ross Road – $5,405,000

The 2017 home contains 10 bedrooms and 13 bathooms and close to 15,000 square feet. It also includes five acres of land.

6) 1116 Gladwin Road – $5,337,000

This 2014 home includes nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms on an over 10,000 square foot home. It also includes 10.67 acres of land, some of which contains raspberry fields.

7) 30159 Marshall Road Extension – $5,099,000

The 2020 home is the newest property on the list and includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 10,000 square feet. It also contains 8.624 acres of land.

8) 4690 Olund Road – $4,767,000

This 2015 Bradner property includes three bedrooms and six bathrooms on an over 6,000 square foot house, as well as 9.242 acres of land.

9) 5725 Riverside Street – $4,645,000

This property contains 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on an over 7,000 square foot house. It also includes 27.88 acres of land. The property was purchased for $3,687,777 on Nov. 11, 2019.

10) 115 Hamm Road – $4,630,000

The 2018 home includes 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on an over 8,000 square foot home. It also includes 2.26 acres of land.

abbotsfordFraser ValleyHousing