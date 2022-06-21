Abbotsford’s Saniya Kaushal releases second book of poetry

‘you are so worthy’ now available wherever books are sold

Abbotsford’s Saniya Kaushal has released her second book of poetry that she says is dedicated to anyone who is in search of their worth, who feels like an imposter, or who feels alone in their battles.

The book, entitled ‘you are so worthy’, shares her own experiences and observations and also touches on themes of mental health and racism.

The 21-year-old released her first poetry book entitled ‘you are not ugly’ in 2020. She said she is a firm believer that there is strength in vulnerability.

“Imposter syndrome is something that I believe lots of people experience which is why I really wanted to raise awareness for it through my book and remind people that they are not alone,” she stated in a press release.

The book is divided into two parts – bruised and bandaged. It is available as a paperback worldwide. It can be purchased on Amazon, through bookstores, and the link is also available through her website saniyakaushal.com.

Kaushal made headlines in 2021 by launching her ‘you are not ugly foundation’, and offering up free empowerment workshops in Abbotsford. The non-profit organization aims to raise awareness and empower people to overcome their insecurities. Her goals with the organization are help youth deal with issues such as elf-esteem, mental health, and the weight that words carry.

The first workshop occurred in November.

For more on Kaushal, visit saniyakaushal.com.

