Bateman’s Nolan Watrin runs in the winning touchdown against the John Barsby Bulldogs on Friday (Sept. 30). (Rick MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves improve to 2-0

Bateman posts big win in Nanaimo, Mouat and Abbotsford fall in season openers

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team held off a late push from the John Barsby Bulldogs on Friday (Sept. 30) to escape Nanaimo with a 38-34 win.

With Bateman trailing 34-31 in the fourth quarter, Timberwolves quarterback Nolan Watrin scampered for 25 yards to put his team up for good. The win improved Bateman to a perfect 2-0 in AA regular season play and 6-0 overall in 2022.

Timberwolves running back Micah Barker opened the scoring with a nine yard touchdown run, but the Bulldogs replied shortly after to make it 7-6. Watrin then connected with Braden Tuchscherer for a 40-yard touchdown and Taejshon Catlin ran in a two-yard major to put Bateman up 21-6 after one.

The second quarter saw Jagroop Bagri make a 39-yard field goal for the Wolves and the teams traded touchdowns, with AJ Nguyen catching a 35-yard pass from Watrin. Bateman led 31-14 at halftime.

Barsby chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, scoring the only touchdown and then added two straight majors to take the lead in the fourth before Watrin won the game. Bateman head coach David Mills said his defence gave the team a big stop at the end of the game when they desperately needed one.

“It is not easy to get up at 5:30 a.m., drive to the ferry, get on the boat, have a rushed warm-up and kickoff at noon against a very talented, tough team and come away with the victory, but that is what we did today,” Mills said. “I am proud of the fight our kids showed today. It was a roller coaster of ups and downs and our kids stepped up when we needed them to.

Great job by our offensive and defensive lines today, they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

Watrin threw for 230 yards (13 for 26 passes completed) and two touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown. Barker collected 119 yards rushing and Tuchscherer led all receivers with 105 yards in the air. Logan Thiessen set the pace defensively with a team-high six tackles.

Bateman allowed just 49 yards rushing but 323 yards passing in the win. The team next hosts the Langley Thunderbirds (2-0) at Bateman Field on Friday (Oct. 7). Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves football team opens with 41-8 win

Over in North Vancouver, the W.J. Mouat Hawks senior varsity football team opened the AAA season with a 50-27 loss to the Carson Graham Eagles on Sept. 29.

Mouat’s home opener is set for Friday at 6 p.m. when they host the Mt. Boucherie Bears (0-1).

The Abbotsford Panthers senior varsity team kicked off the AAA season in New Westminster on Sept. 30, and fell 35-12 to the Hyacks.

Abbotsford’s home opener is set for Friday at 7 p.m. when the G.W. Graham Grizzlies come to Panther Field.

For more visit, bchighschoolfootball.com.

abbotsfordFootball

 

Bateman’s Micah Barker battles for yardage against Barsby on Friday (Sept. 30). (Rick MacDonald photo)

